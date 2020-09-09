Faces Of Tomorrow: Where Will The Future Of Beauty Take Us?

Over the past two decades, the worlds of technology and skincare have collided at breakneck speed.

The increasing demand for science-backed or expert-led skincare has rendered the industry one of the most profitable of the beauty category. Estimated to reach US$183 billion (NZ$280 billion) by 2025*, the global skincare market has experienced significant growth since the late Noughts — almost doubling its market size.

This growth is largely driven by the rising awareness of individual skin concerns, the increased demand for products providing UV protection, and the trend towards the younger population using anti-ageing skincare.

The threat of wrinkles and fine lines is a major money-maker. In 2019 alone, the North American anti-ageing skincare market generated in excess of US$13billion**.

Skincare consumers are savvier than ever. Discerning and intelligent, this new wave of purchasers expects a high level of transparency and specificity from skincare. It’s no longer enough to speak in broad terms — these well-researched "skintellectuals" are eager to address their specific skin concerns, and want to draw on the knowledge of experts and aestheticians to do so.

Not only are skintellectuals paying more attention to global skincare trends and new- to-market ingredients, but the brands behind these products are placing greater emphasis on their scientifically researched, lab-created ethos. The precedent is set for the back of a bottle to clearly outline the who, what and where of a product’s origin — who formulated it, what’s in it, and from where the ingredients were sourced.

ADVANCES IN ANTI-AGEING

One such brand adopting this approach is Parisian skincare label Sisley, whose research into the study of autophagy spurred on the development of its new Sisley L’Integral Anti-Age La Cure, $1600, which launches in New Zealand on September 13. Biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi’s medical discovery on autophagy (or, in layman's terms, cell recycling) won the 2016 Nobel Prize in medicine.

Inspired by his findings, Sisley Paris laboratories sought to formulate a product that supported skin cells' ability to self-destroy defective components, allowing for the healthy remaining cells to soak up maximum energy.

April Roberts, national trainer for Sisley Australia and New Zealand, breaks this down further. “Every cell in our body has hundreds to thousands of mitochondria that work together to produce this energy. Energy is essential for preserving the youth and radiance of our skin while helping to diminish the appearance of signs of ageing.

“When our skin is under intense stress, the mitochondria suffer irreversible damage and can become potentially dangerous for the cell, and as such they must be destroyed and eliminated,” she explains.

Expect to hear a lot more about the function of mitochondria in coming years, with future developments in skincare going beyond the epidermis to work at a cellular level.

The function of mitochondria is three-fold: to help produce the necessary energy cells need to regenerate; to transport and circulate energy deep within the cell; and to detoxify and recycle itself to allow healthy cells to soak up energy and regenerate (hello autophagy).

This is where Sisley L’Integral Anti-Age La Cure comes in. Based on the principle that it takes the skin four weeks to renew itself, Sisley developed this four-step system to restart the skin’s vital mechanisms and restore energy to cells. Each concentrate is designed to preserve youth, slow down the signs of ageing and restore radiance by optimising the skin’s energy over a four-week period. Sisley L’Integral Anti-Age La Cure is recommended for use bi-annually or whenever the skin presents signs of fatigue and stress.

Key ingredients include powerful plant extracts to protect and support the function of the mitochondria, including gingko biloba leaf, mariposa blanca rhizome extract, peony extract and longevity sugar complex.

Sisley’s use of plant extracts is not new — since its inception in 1976 the brand’s founders Hubert and Isabelle d’Orano had a vision to create a luxury cosmetic brand that utilised phyto-cosmetology. “Hubert believed firmly that plant science was the future of skincare; their capacity for regeneration and adaption and their protection systems provide huge benefits to skin,” says Roberts.

READ: Why Brightening Serums Are The Fastest Growing Category In Beauty

The brand’s first foray into anti-ageing skincare was in 1999, with the launch of Sisleya Global Anti-Age. Seventeen years later, the brand innovated even further by incorporating a previously unknown dimension into its range of anti-ageing skincare, epigenetics.

“Scientific studies showed that epigenetics [behavioural ageing] impact how our skin ages in addition to our genetics and environmental factors. Epigenetic factors directly attack the life cycle of our skin cells and their ability to regenerate. When this cycle is attacked, cells lose their ability to produce collagen and elastin, resulting in a lack of firmness and a dull appearance,” says Roberts.

This research formed the basis of future product development at Sisley, with every product accounting for all three dimensions of ageing; genetics, environmental factors and behavioural ageing.